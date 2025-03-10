Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) Nitin Gupta of Uttar Pradesh hogged the limelight as he broke the national youth record in 5,000m race walk event on the opening day of the National Youth Athletics Championship here on Monday.

On his way to winning gold in boys' 5,000m event, the 17-year-old clocked 19:24.48 seconds to improve his own national record of 20:01.64 set last year in Bhubaneswar.

The 5000m race walk event is not normally in the roster at the senior level.

The girls 3,000m race walk title went to Haryana's Yogita whose winning time was 13:55.50.

In the women's 100m final, Haryana sprinters Aarti and Prisha Mishra were neck-and-neck, but it was the former who stole the show with a time of 12.23 seconds. Prisha clocked 12.24 seconds to win the silver.

Shourya Ambure from Maharashtra took the bronze with a time of 12.40 seconds.

The boy's 100m gold went to Karnataka's Chiranth P who clocked 10.89 seconds.

Results: Boys:

100m: Chiranth P (Karnataka) 10.89 seconds, Fredrick Russell (Tamil Nadu) 11.04 seconds, Divyansh Kumar Raj (Bihar) 11.08 seconds.

400m: Saket Minj (Jharkhand) 47.63 seconds, Sayed Sabeer (Karnataka) 48.06 seconds, Kadir Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 48.54 seconds.

High jump: Afroz Ahmad (Jharkhand) 2.04m, Devak Bhushan (Kerala) 2.04m, Himanshu Kumar (Jharkhand) 2.02m.

Discus throw: Nishchay (Haryana) 62.14m, Vishal Kumar (Rajasthan) 56.17m, Akhil Kumar (Haryana) 54.63m.

5,000m race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 19:24.48, Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 21:08.29, Prashant Kumar (Uttarakhand) 21:14.97.

Girls: 100m: Aarti (Haryana) 12.23 seconds, Prisha Mishra (Haryana) 12.24 seconds, Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) 12.40 seconds.

400m: Edwina Jason (Tamil Nadu) 55.86 seconds, Tannu (Haryana) 56.06 seconds, Deepika (Haryana) 56.47 seconds.

Shot put: Joy Baidwan (Punjab) 14.04m, Jasmine Kaur (Punjab) 13.98m, Drona Choudhary (Rajasthan) 13.88m.

3,000m race walk: Yogita (Haryana) 13:55.50, Simran Gusain (Uttarakhand) 14:00.29, Ranjana Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 14:13.73.

