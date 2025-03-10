On Which Channel Will Asian Legends League 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The inaugural edition of the Asian Legends League T20 2025 kicks off on March 10. The exciting tournament will be hosted at the newly built Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The Asian Legends League will be played from March 10 to March 18. Five teams are taking part in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament. Indian Royals, Afghanistan Pathans, Bangladesh Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions, and Asian Stars will fight for glory. With a total of 15 matches lined up, including playoffs and the grand finale, the Asian Legends League promises non-stop cricketing action for fans worldwide. 'F….. Joke' Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League 2025 for 'Ghosting' Him After Being Appointed Head Coach.

The Asian Legends League T20 2025 will see some of the finest and greatest cricketers taking part in the inaugural edition of the tournament. From star cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Bangladesh great Tamim Iqbal, and former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, the T20 tournament promises to bring some exciting matches. The inaugural edition of the tournament is set to revive many classic rivalries and deliver countless memories for the fans.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Asian Legends League T20 2025 on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the inaugural edition of the Asian Legends League T20 2025. Viewers can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Scroll down for the live-streaming options of the showpiece tournament. AB de Villiers Scores 28-Ball Century During Titans Legends vs Bulls Legends Match at Taste of SuperSport Park 2025 (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of Asian Legends League T20 2025 Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having broadcasting rights to the Asian Legends League T20 2025, the inaugural edition will be live-streamed in the FanCode app and website in exchange for a subscription pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).