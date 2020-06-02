Sports News | Sports Ministry Gives Provisional Extension to 54 NSFs Till September

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Sports Ministry has decided to provisionally recognise the 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs) until September this year.

It has been explained that the extension has been given due to the coronavirus pandemic and imposition of country-wide lockdown.

Also Read | UFC Star Conor McGregor Munches on Dead Bees, Bizarre Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

All those NSF's who had their government recognition till December 31, 2019, have had their recognition renewed till September this year.

Among the list of 54 NSFs, Rowing Federation of India does not feature in the list.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

The Taekwondo Federation of India also has not find a place in the 54 NSFs list.

"Considering the current unprecendented situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19 and imposition of country-wide lockdown, the competent authority has decided to renew the annual recognition for 2020 provisionally till 30.09.2020 to all those NSFs who had the government recognition as of 31.12.2019 as also to those NSFs whose suspended recognition has been revoked after 31.12.2019 but except those NSFs whose recognition has been suspended or withdrawn/remained suspended or withdrawn since 31.12.2019," the Ministry said in its order.

Archery Association of India, Paralympic Committee of India, Indian Golf Union are some of the notable omissions from the 54 NSFs list.

All India Chess Federation of India has found its place on the list even though the body has not been able to hold elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)