UFC Star Conor McGregor Munches on Dead Bees, Bizarre Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Conor McGregor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has been in the news for bizarre antics. The Irish fighter was seen munching on dead bees. Yes, you read it right! This time he caught the attention of the netizens by munching on dead bees and instantly regretting the act. He also shared the video on social media and most of the fans have also regretted watching the clip. The UFC star has been spending a lot of time at home with his family and he decided to pull off the stunt. Conor McGregor Stuns Donald Cerrone in 40 Seconds At UFC 246, Twitterati React.

McGregor is seen sun-bathing while pulling off the stunt and the clip was captioned reading, "Bee-have Conor! 🐝 (via @thenotoriousmma)." In the video, he pulls out a small container and munches on a few bees. Most of the fans have expressed their disgust. One of them even said that why would you need to eat bees when you have watermelons and cherries to munch on.

His expressions immediately change as he chews on the bees and expresses his disgust. A netizen also went on to say that how does one even think of putting a bee in his mouth. You can check out the video of the entire act below:

View this post on Instagram Bee-have Conor! 🐝 (via @thenotoriousmma) A post shared by Chamatkar Sandhu (@sandhumma) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

In the video, one can also overhear his family being equally worried about munching on the bee. One of them even went on to say that he needs to be careful as the bee might even sting his tongue.