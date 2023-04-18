New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding and deputing two Sports Authority of India (SAI) kabaddi coaches - Simrat Gaikwad and Soundararajan - to Tanzania to prepare the Tanzanian Kabaddi Teams for the upcoming World Kabaddi Cup - 2023.

The coaches, who are from SAI NCOE Mumbai and SAI Bengaluru's Academic Division respectively, will work towards developing the skills and techniques of Tanzanian kabaddi players that will help them at the World Kabaddi Cup.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur responded to a tweet by Tanzania Kabaddi which had thanked the Indian government for the initiative.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1647944534926532609?s=20

Thakur said it is an amazing bilateral knowledge-sharing opportunity in sports and the government will continue to take such initiatives.

"Here is a wonderful example of 'Vasudheva Kutumbakam'! 2 Indian Kabaddi coaches have been chosen to train Tanzania's Kabaddi team, creating an amazing bilateral knowledge-sharing opportunity in sports! We will continue to take such initiatives & wish them all the success!" Thkaur said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/KabaddiTanzania/status/1647214015188271104?s=20

The Tanzanian High Commission and Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association thanked the Indian government for this unique initiative and culture exchange programme that will help strengthen relations between the two countries and help build stronger sporting ties.

"Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association thanks GOI for this initiative, we proud our culture exchange program with India and Tanzania," Tanzania Kabaddi said in a tweet. (ANI)

