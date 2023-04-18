After dropping two valuable points against Al-Fayah in a goalless draw, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be facing their arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the next match of Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 19. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Al-Nassr are currently in the second position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table. They are three points behind Al-Ittihad and a win in this match will help them to cut down this deficit. This however is going to be a stern test for them. Today, in this article let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking part in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Down Heartfelt Message for Daughter Bella on Her 1st Birthday (See Post).

Defending champions Al-Hilal are currently in the 4th place with 46 points from 24 matches. They failed to win any of their last three matches. With only a few matches left in the league, at this moment it is looking very difficult for them to defend their title. However, a win against Al-Nassr might help them to put pressure on the top three.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the upcoming Saudi Pro League match for Al-Nassr. Hence it is expected that the Portuguese forward will be starting in the Al-Hilal match. So far, he has netted eleven goals and produced two assists in his ten appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo will be hoping to give his best and help Al-Nassr to get back to the winning ways. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Read to Know Reason.

Following their draw against Al-Fayah, Al-Nassr sacked head coach Rudi Garcia. On the other hand, Ronaldo had an angry change with the opponent players. The club will be looking to start fresh and a victory against Al-Hilal might help them to do so. Al-Hilal meanwhile will have to stop Cristiano Ronaldo if they want take anything from this match.

