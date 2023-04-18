Napoli host AC Milan in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on April 19, 2023, Wednesday. AC Milan come into the second-leg after having defeated Napoli 1-0 in the first leg. If the Rossoneri manage to beat Napoli once again, they will become the first team to beat them in three separate matches in a single season since Lazio’s achieving the same feat in 1994-95. A win or a 0-0 draw would place them in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will meet either Benfica or Inter Milan. If AC Milan reach the UEFA Champions League semifinal, it would be their first semi-final since making it to UCL semis in way back in 2006-07. Ahead of the match, AC Milan look confident especially after having defeated them in their previous three away fixtures versus Napoli. Napoli, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan. This is the first time that the team remained winless in two back to back games across all tournaments since August. Leeds United 1–6 Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23: Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah Score Braces As Reds Return Back to Winning Ways.

When is Napoli vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

AC Milan will be visiting Napoli in their next UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Napoli and AC Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs AC Milan match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

