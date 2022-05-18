Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) Sports Odisha completed a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Hans Women FC to climb to fifth spot, while Kickstart FC bounced back to winning ways with a splendid 10-0 win over Mata Rukmani in the Indian Women's League here on Wednesday.

For Sports Odisha, Supriya Rountray produced a hattrick, while Kiranbala Devi scored four goals for Kickstart in another high-scoring game.

In another match, PIFA Sports FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Odisha Police at the Kalinga Stadium.

The solitary goal was scored by Nisilia Majaw (63') that handed her team all three points in a closely-fought contest.

At the 7th Battalion Ground, Odisha took the early lead after Anita turned a rebound into her own net and thereafter, the hosts kept on creating chances with waves of attack as the Hans defence continued to come under pressure.

Finally, Subhadra Sahoo nodded in a cross from Satyabati Khadia, to double the lead in the 39th minute.

After the breather, Sports Odisha seemed far better as they found the net at the edge of the hour mark with Supriya Rountray smashing it in from a tight angle on the 53rd minute to score the third of the day.

The flood gates opened up after the hour mark as Sports Odisha scored two consecutive goals to make it 5-0.

Supriya found the net once again in the 82nd minute to make it half a dozen for Sports Odisha, and a hat-trick for herself, an effort that earned her the Hero of the Match award.

In another game, Kickstart FC dished out a dominating show to outclass Mata Rukmani 10-0 and earn three points.

Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu opened the scoring for the Karnataka-based club in the 11th minute. The forward turned the ball in from the left hand side of the goal to make it 1-0. From then onwards, Kickstart never looked back. PTI

