Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will face off against each other in the finals of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as both teams aim to become champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Frankfurt vs Rangers, UEL 2021-22 final live streaming details can scroll down below. Champions League New Format from 2024, Confirms UEFA.

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached their third major European final. The Germans have a mixed record in the summit clashes having lost to Real Madrid in 1960 before beating Dortmund in 1980 to lift the UEL trophy (then UEFA Cup). Meanwhile, this is Rangers' second appearance in the Europa League final. They lost to Zenit in 2008.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers match UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 19, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten/ Sony SIX SD and Sony Ten/ Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Final clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

