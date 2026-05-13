Sports News | Sreejesh Alleges Removal as India Junior Coach, Raises Concerns over Foreign Coach Preference

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Former Indian goalkeeper and two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh has alleged that his tenure as coach of the India men's junior hockey team has come to an end as Hockey India decided to "make way for a foreign coach."

Sreejesh, who was appointed as the coach of the Indian junior men's hockey team following the 2024 Olympics, made the remarks in a post shared on the social media platform X.

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In his post, the former goalkeeper reflected on his coaching stint, stating that the team achieved podium finishes in all five tournaments it participated in under his leadership, including securing a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup held in Chennai and Madurai in 2025.

"It's seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal," Sreejesh wrote in his post on X.

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He further said that while he had heard of coaches being removed following poor performances, this was the first time he had personally experienced being replaced despite positive results in order to accommodate a foreign coach.

"I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach," he said.

Sreejesh also revealed that, according to the Hockey India president, Dilip Kumar Tirkey, the senior men's team coach, Craig Fulton, wants a foreign coach for the junior team as well, believing it would help create a more consistent development pathway from junior to senior hockey. He questioned this preference, asking why Indian coaches can't also develop Indian hockey.

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men's team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches -- Can't Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?" he said.

Sreejesh said that during a meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, he was encouraged to take on a larger leadership role, with the minister saying India needs coaches like him to help prepare for the 2036 goals. However, he alleged that Hockey India still prefers foreign coaches for all four teams -- the senior and junior men's and women's squads.

"On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, 'Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.' However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)