New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England's Joe Root have opted out of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they did not register for the auctions.

India's S Sreesanth and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have registered for the auctions, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18.

The list has 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. The league, in a media advisory on Friday, said the auction will begin from 3 onwards.

As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, Shakib is one of 11 players to be listed at the highest base price of INR 2 crore while Sreesanth has set his base price at INR 75 lakh. Also, others in the list to have their base price at INR 2 crore are Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood and Colin Ingram.

Sreesanth made a return to competitive cricket last month in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match after serving his seven-year ban.

India's Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Australia's Aaron Finch, and Marnus Labuschagne have all listed their base prices at INR 1 crore. (ANI)

