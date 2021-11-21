Galle, Nov 21 (AP) Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka added 61 runs in the morning session of the first cricket Test against West Indies at the Galle International Stadium here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first after winning the toss and the openers did well to counter the West Indies attack without loss in the opening session although Karunaratne was lucky to survive when he was on 14.

The Sri Lankan captain edged one off the bowling of Rahkeem Cornwall but vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood at slip failed to hold onto the chance.

West Indies also reviewed a leg-before wicket shout off Karunaratne but were turned down.

In apparent desperation to make a breakthorugh, West Indies reviewed a caught behind appeal off Pathum Nissanka shortly before lunch which was also struck down, meaning the tourists have lost both their reviews.

Young West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretched off the field after being hit on his helmet while fielding at short leg.

The West Indies team management posted on social media a short time after that the player was not feeling well and had to be transferred to a hospital in Colombo for scans and further treatment.

Karunaratne was unbeaten on 32 at lunch with Nissanka on 25. AP

