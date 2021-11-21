The Eden Garden in Kolkata is all set to host the third match between India and New Zealand. The Indian team is currently leading the series 2-0 in the three-game series. In this article, we shall be talking to you about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have a look at how the series panned out to be for both parties. So as mentioned above, India has already won the three-match series by 2-0 and now will be aiming for a clean sweep. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata.

The Indian team won the first game by five wickets at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur and then clinched a seven-wicket win at JSCA in Ranchi. This obviously means that the Men in Blue have walked away with the series. This was the first international assignment of Rahul Dravid with the Men in Blue. Also, this was the first series for Rohit Sharma as a captain and needless to say that both coach and captain are quite happy with the results. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

When is India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online.

