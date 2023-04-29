Galle [Sri Lanka], April 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka team won their 100th match in the test format in the second test match against Ireland at the Galle Stadium on Friday.

The victory was Sri Lanka's 100th Test win in their history, in what was a milestone moment for the nation. Sri Lanka first played their maiden Test match in 1982 and have played 311 Tests.

They have lost 119 Tests and drawn 92 matches. With the victory, Sri Lanka became the eighth international team to register a century of wins in the longest format. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies are the other teams to achieve this feat.

The victory in Galle helped Sri Lanka win the second Test against the visitors and clean sweep the series 2-0. There were big performances with the bat from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (115), Nishan Madushka (205), Kusal Mendis (245) and Angelo Mathews (100*) as the hosts posted a massive first-innings total of 704/3d in response to Ireland's 492.

Ramesh Mendis (5/64) then helped Sri Lanka bowl Ireland out for 202 as the hosts sealed a comfortable victory by an innings on day five in Galle. Prabath Jayasuriya also picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings to continue his brilliant run in Test cricket. (ANI)

