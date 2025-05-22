Kuala Lumpur, May 22 (PTI) Seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters after defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his second-round match here on Thursday.

Srikanth prevailed 23-21, 21-17 in the 59-minute showdown against world number 33 Nguyen.

Srikanth, whose world ranking has plummeted to 65 owing to a prolonged lean patch, will face France's Toma Junior Popov in the last-eight stage.

Popov ousted another Indian, Ayush Shetty, with a 21-13, 21-17 triumph in his second round match.

Also bowing out was Sathish Karunakaran. He was beaten 14-21, 16-21 by Toma's brother and doubles partner Christo Popov.

In the doubles competition, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed event with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 victory over France's Lea Palermo and Julien Maio.

They will next be up against the Chinese combination of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

