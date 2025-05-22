PAK vs BAN 2025: Security Concerns Force Pacer Nahid Rana, Coaches To Withdraw From Bangladesh’s Tour of Pakistan

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and two key members of the coaching staff have withdrawn from the upcoming T20I tour of Pakistan, citing security concerns. BCB confirmed that fielding coach James Pamment and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily will also not travel with the squad.

Sports IANS| May 22, 2025 10:11 AM IST
PAK vs BAN 2025: Security Concerns Force Pacer Nahid Rana, Coaches To Withdraw From Bangladesh’s Tour of Pakistan
Nahid Rana has pulled out of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan (Photo Credit:X@cricketangon)

New Delhi, May 21: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and two key members of the coaching staff have withdrawn from the upcoming T20I tour of Pakistan, citing security concerns, just days before the team’s scheduled departure. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that fielding coach James Pamment and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily will also not travel with the squad, as the team prepares for a three-match series in Lahore on May 28, 30 and 31. Pakistan Squad Announced for Bangladesh T20I Series: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Miss Out As PCB Name 16-Player Team Under New Coach Mike Hesson.

Rana’s withdrawal comes in the aftermath of a tense episode during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), when he, along with several overseas players including Rishad Hossain, had to urgently exit the country following escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. Rana was part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad when the incident occurred earlier this month, and his experience appears to have left a lasting impact.

“You can't blame them for being traumatised,” said BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. “What Nahid Rana and Rishad faced recently was a difficult situation. While Rishad has chosen to go on this tour, Rana decided to pull out, and that’s completely understandable.” Litton Das Named Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s T20I Captain for Games Against UAE and Pakistan.

Fahim acknowledged that a few other players were initially hesitant about touring but decided to travel once reassured by the presence of the majority of the squad. He also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their security arrangements.

“Pakistan provides the highest level of security for touring teams. I witnessed this during the Champions Trophy and have no doubts about their commitment. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally assured us of the best possible protection.” Originally slated to be a five-match series, the Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I contest has now been trimmed to three games, with all fixtures to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

