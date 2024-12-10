Sports News | Star Shuttler PV Sindhu Meets PM Modi with Soon to Be Husband Venkata Datta Sai

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India's star shuttler PV Sindhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with her soon-to-be husband Venkata Datta Sai, and thanked him for his "love, affection and guidance."

Sindhu is set to tie knots with Venkata on December 22.

While reflecting on her meeting with PM Modi, Sindhu was left amazed by PM Modi's ability to discuss badminton with her and data with Venkata.

"Always so special to spend time with you, sir. We are deeply grateful for your love, affection and guidance, sir. It is truly amazing how you can discuss badminton with me and data with Datta so effortlessly," she wrote on Instagram.

In a visual shared by the Nirmala Sitharaman Office on X, the two-time Olympic medallist also met the finance minister with Venkata.

"Smt PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1), badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist, calls on Smt@nsitharaman," the post read.

https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/1866438680732369313

Recently, Sindhu invited legendary Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding. Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to express his feelings after receiving the wedding invitation from the shuttler.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

On the sporting front, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games. This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title. (ANI)

