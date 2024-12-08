PV Sindhu's extended her invitation to Sachin Tendulkar to attend her marriage, on December 22, 2024. The star shuttler, a few days ago, had confirmed that she is going to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai. The two-time Olympic medallist met Sachin Tendulkar and also handed him the invitation card for her wedding ceremony. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster shared a picture of him meeting the soon-to-be couple and he congratulated them with a message, that read, "In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever!" PV Sindhu Set To Tie Knot With Businessman Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on December 22.

PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding

In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! ♥️🏸 Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies… pic.twitter.com/kXjgIjvQKY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 8, 2024

