London, Sep 23 (PTI) Steve Elworthy, England and Wales Cricket Board's Managing Director of Events and Special Projects, has been appointed the new Chief Executive of county side Surrey.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison confirmed the appointment in a statement on the board's twitter handle.

Also Read | Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

"He has played a huge part in the development of cricket in England and Wales over so many years, including the success of major events like the ICC Women's and Men's Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2019 and The Hundred this year," Harrison said.

Elworthy is a former South African international cricketer who represented his country is four Test matches and 39 ODIs between 1998 and 2002.

Also Read | T Natarajan Tests Positive: Worried, But No Need to Press the Panic Button, Says BCCI Official.

After retirement, the 56-year-old has worked in administration with Cricket South Africa and ECB.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)