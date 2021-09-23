Barcelona will travel to Cadiz in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the New Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz on September 23, 2021 (late Thursday night). Despite being on the opposite end of the table, both teams enter into the game in need of a game. Meanwhile, fans searching for Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona 1–1 Granada, La Liga 2021–22: Catalans Rescue Point at Home Through Last-Gasp Strike by Ronald Araujo.

Hosts Cadiz are currently 15th in the table but with them registering their first win of the season on the weekend, they will be aiming it make it two victories on the bounce against a deflated Barcelona. Ronald Koeman’s men needed a late goal to rescue a point against Granada at home and with team performances far lower than what is expected, the Dutch manager’s fate could be sealed if the Catalans fail to come away with all three points.

When is Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Cadiz vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played at the New Mirandilla Stadium in Cadiz on September 24, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Cadiz vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Barcelona clash.

