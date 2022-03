Basel [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): The mixed doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy lost in the first round of the main draw of the Swiss Open on Wednesday.

The Indian pair was defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight sets 13-21, 9-21 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Yvonne Li of Germany 5-21, 17-21 in the second match of the day here at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Later in the day, Kidambi Shrikant will be going against Mads Christophersen of Denmark in his men's singles clash. Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be facing Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. (ANI)

