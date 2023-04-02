Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League season-opener here on Sunday.

The home side SRH handed debuts to England's Adil Rashid and Harry Brook along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Mayank Agarwal. For Rajasthan Royals, the former West Indies captain Jason Holder and KM Asif made their debuts.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Senior India bowler Bhunveshwar is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad only for this game since their regular captain Aiden Markram is with the South African side on national duty.

Teams:

Also Read | SRH vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl First.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)