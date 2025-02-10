New Orleans [US], February 10 (ANI): Philadelphia Eagles secured a memorable 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at New Orleans.

Eagles denied Chiefs' the record of becoming the first team ever to secure three successive Super Bowl titles and won their second title after 2017.

The dominant defence of Eagles held star player Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champions to 23 yards in the first half and secured a 24-point lead at half-time, before wrapping up the contest in their favour with an 18-point win.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose phone screen saver for the past two years had been a picture of him walking off defeated after the Super Bowl 2022 edition, had a redemption to remember as he was named the 'Super Bowl MVP', throwing for 221 yards, rushing for 72 and making a total of three touchdowns.

After the match, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was holding the Lombardi Trophy awarded to the winning team proudly.

"This is the ultimate team game. You can't be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody -- offence, defence, special teams. We did not really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win," said the coach as quoted by ESPN.

Hurts, who was named as the MVP, said, "Defense wins the championship. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we are able to do what we do."

"The offence was able to score points and take advantage of opportunities, just enough to put points on the board, and the defence, the defence, they played how they played all year. I truly believe offence wins games and defence wins championships."

"Things come right on time. The last time around, it was not our time, it was not my time. Sometimes you have to accept that you have to wait your turn. ... As great as the performance was, it was not enough to win. Going through those emotions and processing those things, that experience, lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win. It is, um," he started to say, sounding choked up. It has been a very unprecedented journey. The journey, it is always the beginning until it is the end, and I think um, it means a lot," he signed off. (ANI)

