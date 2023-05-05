Chennai, May 5 (PTI) The Super Kings Academy, which has five centres in India, is set to go global with its first overseas facility in the United Kingdom.

The Super Kings Academy at Berkshire in UK will have former India player Deep Dasgupta as its mentor, a press release said here.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 50.

The centre will have six outdoor turf pitches, six astroturf pitches, six indoor pitches and a gymnasium.

Coaching classes for boys and girls will begin next month.

Also Read | RCB Wins 'Twitter World Cup 2023', Beat Tanzania's Simba Sports Club in 'Final Poll'.

Speaking about the Super Kings Academy Berkshire, Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan said: “When we started the Super Kings Academy last summer, we wanted to spread our wings not only across India but also around the world. We are glad to take the first step in that direction."

As a global franchise, the Super Kings Academy is happy to nurture talent outside India as well, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)