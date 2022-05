Warsaw, May 21 (PTI) Former world champion Viswanathan Anand won the rapid event of the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland chess tournament here on Saturday with a round to spare.

Anand scored six wins and two draws to seal the Rapid title in style.

The Indian GM, who had five wins and a draw after the conclusion of six rounds, won his seventh round game against David Gavrilescu of Romania in 25 moves.

In the next round, the veteran GM settled for a draw against American ace Fabiano Caruana in 27 moves in a Petroff Classical attack game.

Anand posted wins over Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland (in round 1), before getting the better of American Wesley So and Anton Korobov (Ukraine) in subsequent rounds.

Later, he scored over Kirill Shevchenko and Levon Aronian before Jan-Kryzstof Duda (Poland) halted his winning streak in the sixth round.

After nine rounds of Rapid, the players will take part in a Blitz event over two days with each player coming up against the nine others twice.

