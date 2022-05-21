PSG will face Metz in their final Ligue 1 game on Sunday, May 22. The match would be played at the Parc des Princes and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Already having won the title with a dominant performance all season, PSG would be aiming to wrap up the season on a high. Adding to it, recent reports of Kylian Mbappe staying back at the club amid strong interest from Real Madrid would definitely be a big development for the fans. Kylian Mbappe Transfer Update: Frenchman To Stay at PSG Instead of Signing for Real Madrid

The Parisians had defeated Metz 2-1 earlier this season and they would hope to do a league double over their opponents on Sunday. Metz, who are in the relegation zone with 31 points, have not much to lose, But they would surely fancy their chances as they enter this clash on the back of a two-match winning streak.

When is for PSG vs Metz, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Metz match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on May 22 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Metz, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Metz Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. So Sports 18 1/HD will provide the live telecast of the game on TV.

PSG vs Metz, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Metz Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

