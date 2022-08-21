New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Former Indian batter Suresh Raina on Sunday extended his condolences to the family of his coach, who passed away.

"It aches my heart to hear about the passing away of my coach Krishnan Sir, the reason behind all my achievements and hard work, the lessons he taught me can never be forgotten, forever in my memories and prayers. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti," tweeted Raina on Sunday.

Also Read | Changwon 2022 World Cup: Singhraj Adhana Adds Medals To Tally As Indian Shooters Continue To Impress.

Raina represented India from 2005 to 2018 and was one of the pillars of the team's middle order along with the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

He played 226 ODI matches for India in which he scored 5,615 runs at an average of 35.31. He scored five centuries and 36 half-centuries for his side, with the best individual score of 116*.

Also Read | BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Lead India's Challenge in PV Sindhu's Absence.

Raina also represented the nation in 18 Test matches, scoring 768 runs at an average of 26.48. He scored one century and seven half-centuries in the format with the best score of 120.

He donned the Blue jersey in 78 T20I matches as well, scoring 1,605 runs in the format at an average of 29.18. Raina has a century and five half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 101.

The southpaw is also one of the biggest success stories of the Indian Premier League, in which he represented Chennai Super Kings for the majority of his career. In 205 appearances in the league, he scored 5,528 runs at an average of 32.52. He has the best score of 100*. One century and 39 half-centuries have come out of Raina's willow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)