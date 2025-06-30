Sports News | Suruchi and Saurabh Win 10m Pistol at National Trials

Dehradun, Jun 30 (PTI) Suruchi Inder Singh continued her remarkable form this season by winning the women's 10m pistol event while Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary took the top spot in the men's event on the final day of the National Selection Trials, here Monday.

Both Suruchi and Saurabh also topped their respective qualification rounds with high scores of 588 and 587 respectively in Group A at the Trishul Shooting Range.

Also Read | Sai Sudharsan's Rise, Shreyas Iyer's Clear Leadership and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Debut -- How IPL 2025 Influenced Fans' Favourites.

Suruchi dominated the finals from the start and finished with a score of 244.3, which was 3.1 more than Anjali Shekhawat who finished in second.

The experienced Rahi Sarnobat secured another podium finish with a score of 221.6.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Defends Jurgen Klopp, Unsure if FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Will Destroy Manchester City's Season.

Olympians Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh finished in fourth and fifth places respectively with scores of 202.5 and 179.6.

"There's really no big secret to how I shoot. I don't look at the clock or think about how fast I'm going, I just keep shooting until it's done. The rhythm takes over, and everything flows naturally, and that's probably what helps me stay focused," said Suruchi after her win.

In the men's final, Saurabh secured the top spot with a score of 245.7, 0.4 ahead of Subhash Sihag who finished with a score of 245.3.

Aditya Malra took the third spot with a score of 223.5. Samrat Rana finished in fourth while Ujjawal Malik, Ajay Kumar Ambawat, Amit Sharma and Rajan Tomar were the other finalists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)