Sports News | Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC: Mizoram Enter Last Eight

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Mizoram, on Thursday, sealed their Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship quarter-final berth from Group G, defeating Uttar Pradesh 6-1, on Ground 2, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Needing only a draw to make the last eight, Mizoram started off well, as Mesak C Lalrinngheta converted an early penalty. That, however, was to be cancelled out by a 48th-minute strike by Uttar Pradesh's Shahvez, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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The northeastern side turned the heat up after the equaliser, as Vanlalramnghaka scored a second-half hat-trick, while Eddi Lalhmangaihzuala and C Lalkhawgaiha netted one each.

Mizoram finished top of the group with three wins from as many matches, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

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A tense contest ensued in the other Group G match on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama, as Madhya Pradesh held Arunachal Pradesh 3-3. Both sides, however, were already out of contention for a quarter-final spot.

Over in Group F, things were already decided with SAI having sealed the top spot and progression to the quarter-finals, with a game to spare. However, they continued much in the same vein in their last group stage game against Pondicherry, winning by a massive 14-0 margin on Ground 1 at the RKM Ashrama.

Telangana and Gujarat, both of whom were also ruled out of progression with a game to spare, played out another exciting draw with the match finishing 3-3 on Ground 1 at the RKM. (ANI)

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