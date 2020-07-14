Zurich, Jul 14 (AP) The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say it would be “irresponsible and logistically difficult to go ahead” amid uncertainty about public health and the economy.

Also Read | Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane Engaged in Battle of Wills As Welshman's Situation at Real Madrid Worsens Further.

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says “social distancing or matches played behind closed doors were out of the question for us from the start.”

Roger Federer is a 10-time champion at the tournament in his hometown of Basel but he was set to miss the 50th edition of the event. He is skipping the rest of the 2020 season to let his right knee recover from two surgeries. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 2020: No 5-Star Accommodation for Visitors in Derby (View Photos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)