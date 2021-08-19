New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli and boys will have an edge over Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But he was quick to add that no team should be taken for granted in the showpiece event.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

"Expectations are going to be really high from Pakistan as well, and at the moment, if you see, India is far more superior to Pakistan. Yes, in a T20 format, anyone can beat anyone because it is a very individual kind of format, and we should not take any team for granted," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Game Plan ICC T20 WC Schedule.

"For example, you should not take Afghanistan for granted. People like Rashid Khan can create upsets. It's the same with Pakistan. But, yes, there will be pressure on Pakistan," he added.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to contend with in Group 2.

Gambhir believes Afghanistan is the real underdogs in the tournament.

"You can't take Afghanistan lightly as well. I have always been a believer that if you want to talk about one team that is going to be a real underdog in this tournament, that must be Afghanistan. Additionally, they have got people like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb, and Mohd Nabi, you can't take them lightly," he added.

Meanwhile, Group 1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, and two qualifiers from Round 1. Gambhir also explained why Group 1 is the actual group of death

"Group 1 is the group of death, and that's actually the real group. You've got four teams locked in and playing what, on day one of the T20 World Cup, that's going to be a very exciting Saturday," said Gambhir.

"West Indies have always been very unpredictable with the kind of firepower they've got -- they can go on to win the third time as well. England has also got the firepower; they have probably got the most consistent white-ball team over the last couple of years -- after winning the 50-over World Cup.

"Australia has literally gone off the radar, probably because a lot of main players are missing, but then again, I think they can be very dangerous on that particular day," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

