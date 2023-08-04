New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended congratulations to the 17-year-old teenage prodigy D Gukesh, who ended Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's 37-year reign as India's top chess player in the live world rankings.

Stalin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise and congratulate the young chess player, he wrote, "Congratulations Grandmaster @DGukesh on your incredible achievement of entering the top 10 of world (FIDE) rankings for the first time. Your determination and skill have propelled you to the top echelon of chess, making you the highest-rated Indian player. Your achievement is an inspiration to young talents everywhere and a proud moment for Tamil Nadu."

Also Read | Ijaz Butt Dies: Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper and PCB Chairman Passes Away.

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1687276180469424128?s=20

There is still almost a month till the next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that the 17-year-old will be making his way into the top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player.

Also Read | Bajrang Punia Summoned by Delhi Court in Criminal Defamation Complaint Filed by Wrestling Coach Naresh Dahiya.

Gukesh defeated Mistradin Iskandarov in the second round of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, and got a live rating of 2755.9 to move up to world number 9 in the classic open category. Anand, who has a score of 2754.0 dropped to tenth place.

Anand has only dropped to second place in the live world rankings twice since 1986.

Gukesh's outstanding performance has captivated the chess world, and all eyes are now on his upcoming encounter against the Azerbaijani opponent.

A draw in this vital match will advance him to the second round. Another victory will put him ahead of Anand in both the live ratings and the world rankings. He is also close to Alireza Firouzja, one of the brightest emerging talents in the chess world who is not competing in Baku.

Gukesh is also the third Indian to enter the top 10 in the world after Anand and Pentala Harikrishna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)