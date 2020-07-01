Munich [Germany], July 1 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Wednesday announced the signing of Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi.

The 18-year-old French youth international joins from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a contract valid until June 30, 2024.

Commenting on the same, Kouassi said he is hoping to establish himself at the club.

"I'm very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. It's a big club, rich in tradition. I really hope I'll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I'll work hard," the club's official website quoted Kouassi as saying.

Board member for sport, Hasan Salihamidzic, said, "We're very happy that we've been able to bring Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi to FC Bayern. In our opinion, he's one of the biggest talents in Europe. His best position is central defender, but he can fill several positions. We're sure he'll have a great career in Munich and will strengthen our team."

Kouassi joined the PSG academy at the age of 14 and made his professional debut in Ligue 1 in December 2019. By the end of the 2019/20 season, which was abandoned due to COVID-19, he had six Ligue 1 appearances to his name. (ANI)

