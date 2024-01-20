Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Jan 20 (AP) Tanzania has suspended coach Adel Amrouche after just one game at the Africa Cup of Nations following an apparent eight-game ban he received for comments he made about Morocco.

The Tanzania soccer federation said Friday that the African soccer federation (CAF) banned the 55-year-old Amrouche following a complaint from the Morocco federation.

Morocco beat the “Taifa Stars” 3-0 in their opening game in Group F on Wednesday.

Amrouche, an Algerian who has coached several African national teams, had suggested that Morocco exerted undue influence on CAF for favourable treatment, making it harder for his team to compete.

CAF has not confirmed the ban.

Tanzania's other group games are against Zambia on Sunday and Congo on Wednesday. Assistant coaches were expected to take charge of those matches. (AP)

