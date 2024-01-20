MI Cape Town once again ruled supreme in the Cape derby with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Paarl Royals at a sold-out Newlands stadium here on Friday evening. The Newlands faithful had arrived in their numbers for the first derby of season two and spurred the home side (MI Cape Town) on to their third consecutive win after last season's double. It was the red-hot opening pair of Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen that set up the platform. Rickelton and Van der Dussen have dominated the Powerplay thus far in season two, which includes a record 200-run opening stand, and continued their imperious form against the Royals. The pair began the successful run-chase with an 80-run partnership that stemmed any momentum the Royals had gained from posting 172/8 in their 20 overs. IPL Breaks Records As TATA Group Secures Title Sponsorship Rights at Record-Breaking Value of Rs 2500 Crore for 2024–28.

Van der Dussen was the first to depart for 41 off 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, but not before he had taken a chunk out of the total with his opening partner. Rickelton is, however, making a genuine cause to be part of the conversation when the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean gets selected later this year.

The 27-year-old added another sparkling 94 not out of just 52 balls (seven fours and six sixes) to push his season's tally to a tournament-high of 337 runs at an average of 112.33. Van der Dussen is second on the charts with 210 runs at an average of 52.50.

The Royals managed to snare Dewald Brevis cheaply, but Rickelton and Connor Esterhuizen (17 not out) ensured there would be no more mishaps as the home team cruised past the winning total in 16.5 overs. The visitors had started promisingly in their innings with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler screaming out the starting blocks.

Roy, in particular, looked to be rediscovering his touch with three successive sixes off MI Cape Town (MICT) spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Unfortunately for the Roy and Royals, he was caught by Van der Dussen off Rabada just when he began hitting his stride for 38 off 14 balls (one boundary and five sixes). Buttler attempted to maintain the momentum with 46 off 31 balls (six fours and two sixes), but he fell to the left-arm spin of George Linde. Is Rishabh Pant Fit for IPL 2024? GMR Sports CEO PKSV Sagar Drops Massive Hint About Delhi Capitals' Wicketkeeper-Batsman's Potential Return.

The chief destroyer for MI Cape Town was leg-spinner Thomas Kaber who ripped through the Royals with 3/20, which included the big wicket of captain David Miller (20). MICT now move up to the third on the table with nine points, while Royals remain in second place with 13 points.

