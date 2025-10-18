Perth [Australia], October 18 (ANI): The Indian cricket team had an intense fielding session on Saturday morning, followed by nets and batting drills ahead of the first ODI against Australia, which will kick off on Sunday in Perth.

The BCCI shared a video in a post on X, stating, "Focus on. High intensity from #TeamIndia as they get ready for the challenge Down Under."

In the video, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, right-hand Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel were seen practising. Fast bowlers Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna were also seen hitting the nets after warming up.

India's dynamic all-rounders Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, alongside master spinner Kuldeep Yadav, were fully engaged in a rigorous training session, which included a catching drill followed by intense net practice.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

This series also marks the return of two Indian heavyweights who will be seen in action for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

