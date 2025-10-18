New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The New Zealand national cricket team and the England national cricket team will face each other in the three T20Is series, with the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 taking place on October 18. England are currently touring New Zealand for a whit-ball tour, consisting of three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. England heads into the series with a win over Ireland, while New Zealand were suffered a 2-0 loss against Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee T20I Series 2025. England Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand Announced: Harry Brook Returns As Captain For NZ vs ENG 2025

New Zealand will have their regular captain, Mitchell Santner, back at the helm, replacing Michael Bracewell, while England, too, will see star Harry Brook lead the Three Lions, having missed the ENG vs IRE series. The NZ vs ENG T20Is promise to be an exciting series, with both teams building up to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Date October 18 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time Venues Hagley Oval, Christchurch Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, FanCode

When is NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. The New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18, and commence at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG T20I?.

Where to Watch NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs ENG white-ball series 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the New Zealand vs England T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs England 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect New Zealand to give a tough fight in a match where England will manage to hold on.

