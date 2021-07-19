Tokyo, Jul 19 (AP) Team Vietnam arrived in Japan on Monday ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Vietnam are sending 18 athletes to the Tokyo games and will compete in 10 different sports.

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang and gymnast Le Thanh Tung are two of Vietnam's top hopes for a medal in Tokyo.

Men's badminton shuttler Nguyen Tien Minh will be competing his fourth Olympics in Tokyo, the most ever by a Vietnamese athlete. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)