New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Donning a Santa Claus attire, Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended Christmas greetings to his fans and loved ones.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the video. "Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one," he wrote.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also greeted the fans on the occasion as he tweeted: "Wishing all of you a Christmas filled with whole lot of fun and cheer. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!"

"Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all," former batsman Suresh Raina tweeted.

Sharing a picture of his wife and daughter, opening batsman Rohit Sharma wrote: "Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

