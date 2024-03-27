Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday presented a special jersey to Rohit Sharma ahead of his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match as a Mumbai Indians (MI) player.

The 36-year-old batter achieved the landmark during the 8th match of the IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The official social media handle of the IPL shared a clip of the moment when Tendulkar gifted Rohit the special jersey. The MI squad was present when the 50-year-old handed over the MI jersey to the India skipper.

"A special moment to mark a landmark occasion. Rohit Sharma is presented with a special commemorative jersey by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 200th IPL Match for @mipaltan," IPL wrote on X while sharing the video.

Rohit has been a legend for the Mumbai Indians. Since joining the franchise in 2011, Rohit has played 199 IPL matches in Blue and Gold clothing, scoring 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has scored a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with the best score of 109*.

After taking over the captaincy of the franchise from Ricky Ponting in 2013, Rohit took MI to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and reaching the playoffs twice. Hardik Pandya replaced him as the captain last year after making a move to the franchise that made him a star following two great years with the Gujarat Titans (GT), including the title-winning debut season in 2022.

Rohit has also won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain. The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, having scoring 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties.

The veteran batter is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history, scoring 6,254 runs in 244 matches at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 130.15. He scored a century and 42 fifties in 239 innings, with the best score of 109*. (ANI)

