Aarhus [Denmark], October 13 (ANI): The Indian men's team enjoyed a comfortable outing in the Thomas Cup as they thrashed the team from Tahiti by 5-0 here at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on Sunday in their Group C tie.

With this dominant win, India has stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament. For the first match of the tie, the 2019 World Badminton Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth was the first to take the court as he beat Louis Beaubio 21-5, 21-6. Later, Sameer Verma made quick work of Remi Rossi 21-12, 21-12 for India.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Another Record With Hat-Trick In Portugal’s Dominant Win Over Luxembourg in European Qualifiers.

India's Kiran George then registered a 21-4, 21-2 win over Elias Maublanc to seal the tie for his side. All it took was 15 minutes for the Indian shuttler to get the job done.

Having sealed the tie with a 3-0 lead, the Indians never took their foot off the paddle as the doubles pair of Krishna Garag and Vishnu Panjala beat Glen Lefoll and Remi Rossi 21-8, 21-7 while the Tokyo Olympian Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got the better of Elias Maublanc and Heiva Yvonet 21-5, 21-3 in the other two matches of the tie.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Hat-Trick as Portugal Thrash Luxembourg 5-0 at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

India will now play China in the final group match on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)