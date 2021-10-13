Cristiano Ronaldo was again on the scoresheet at the European Qualifiers as the 36-year-old netted another hat-trick in Portugal’s 5-0 thrashing of Luxembourg. With his treble, the Manchester United star created yet another record as Fernando Santos’ men closed the gap on leaders Serbia with two qualifying games still left to play. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also added to their international tally. Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's Nets Hat-Trick In Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Portugal were brilliant on the night led by their talismanic captain as they put five goals past Luxembourg who have lost three consecutive games. The Manchester United star first got on the scoresheet in the 8th minute of the game after he converted from the spot following a foul on Bernardo Silva.

The 36-year-old then added to his tally in the 13th minute, scoring again from the 12-yeard-spot before completing his 10th hat-trick for the Portugal national team – his first in two years – after netting a header from close range. This was also the Manchester United striker’s 58th career hat-trick as he has not scored the most trebles in international football history.

Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored the most hat-tricks in international football history (10). 😳 (📸 via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/p6xNJRIXgo — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 12, 2021

With two games remaining in their qualification campaign, Portugal will depend on themselves to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as group winners after this result as they trail leader Serbia by a point but have a game in hand.

The 2016 European Champions will be aiming to secure qualification in the November window as they first face Northern Ireland, who recently won their first game in the group, before hosting Serbia which could turn out to be a winner take all fixture.

