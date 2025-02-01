Bremen (Germany), Feb 1 (AP) Werder Bremen bounced back after missing an early penalty kick to beat Mainz 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday and move to within two points of the Champions League qualification places.

Mainz started the day in sixth place, three places above the home side, but it was Bremen who took the early initiative.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch SL vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

It should have gone ahead as early as the 10th minute but Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner saved a Marvin Ducksch penalty awarded after the keeper brought down Romano Schmid.

However, Bremen was not to be denied and four minutes later it took the lead. A corner ricocheted around the box and Leonardo Bittencourt stabbed in the loose ball from three meters out.

Also Read | Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out of Thailand Masters 2025.

Bittencourt limped off after 33 minutes but it was only in the second half that Mainz threatened to draw level.

Danny da Costa's deflected shot hit the post after an hour and then Paul Nebel saw his effort saved on the line by Niklas Stark eight minutes later.

Bremen also had a late goal disallowed for offside and then saw two men sent off in the dying seconds for timewasting, followed by coach Ole Werner after the final whistle.

The result lifted Werder two places into seventh, a point behind Mainz. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)