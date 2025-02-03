Dubai, Feb 3 (PTI) The tickets for India's three group-stage Champions Trophy matches and the first semifinal scheduled to take place in Dubai will begin on Monday evening, the ICC announced.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

India will be playing their games in Dubai.

The tickets, which start from AED 125 (INR 2,900 approx), will be available for purchase starting 5:30pm IST.

Ticket sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week.

"Tickets for the much-anticipated final, set to take place on Sunday, 9 March, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai," the ICC said.

The Champions Trophy will feature the world's top eight teams, competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with every game crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

