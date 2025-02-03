The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start from February 19 and most of the teams are declared. Fans were eagerly waiting for host nation – Pakistan team to be announced. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their squad on January 31. Many familiar names were seen in the squad with injured Saim Ayub replaced by veteran opener Fakhar Zaman. Zaman last played in the T20 world cup in 2024. The team also included players likes of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah. While the players are experienced, legendary Wasim Akram was not happy with his inclusion. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Online: India National Cricket Team's Match Tickets Including IND vs PAK Game in Dubai to Go On Sale from Monday Evening.

Showing his anger and disappointment, Wasim Akram press conference during ILT20 2025, "I have seen the squad announced by Pakistan but not properly. A couple of selections, for instance, Faheem Ashraf has been included in the team. I wish him all the best. He is a talented cricketer but in last 20 games, his bowling average is 100 and batting average is 9. He just came out of the blue along with Khushdil,". Akram pointed out recent performances of Ashraf have been very underwhelming.

Pakistan’s Squad and Group in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Wasim Akram compared the Pakistan side with arch rival India national cricket team and lauded the Men in Bue’s selection. Despite being the defending champions, Akram mentioned that ‘this side’ will reach top 4 only. Continued his point and added , "We are taking just one proper spinner compared to India who have included three to four. Anyway, the team has been selected. I wish Pakistan all the best. There will be pressure on them at the home ground. I hope they reach the semifinals," ICC Champions Trophy 2025: No Captains' Meet and Photoshoot for Mega Event.

the 58-year-old further said, "Our fast bowlers are all good. Talking about all-rounders, if you have to invest in someone for long-term, it should have been Aamer Jamal who is not in the squad. I hope there is a mindset behind the decision. I am just talking about the team I saw on social media,"

Pakistan side is in Group A along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh and will play its first match against New Zealand national cricket team.

