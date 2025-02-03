Mumbai, February 3: The tickets for India's three group-stage matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the first semifinal, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be put on sale from Monday evening, said the International Cricket Council (ICC). Tickets for the aforementioned four matches will be available for purchase from 4 pm Gulf Standard Time (GST) on Monday, which translates to 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC said the general stand ticket prices at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start from 125 Dirhams (approximately 2964 Indian rupees) and are available to purchase online on the official ticketing website. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hina Munawar Appointed First Female Manager for Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team.

ICC further said tickets for the 10 Champions Trophy matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, which went on sale last week, are now available for online purchase. “For fans wanting to purchase physical Men’s Champions Trophy tickets for matches in Pakistan, they will be available to buy across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan from Monday 3 February at 16h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST),” it added.

The ICC also said tickets for the Champions Trophy Final—to be played on March 9—will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai. The two-week competition will see the top eight teams play 15 matches over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: No Captains' Meet and Photoshoot for Mega Event.

Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. Hosts Pakistan enter the competition as defending champions after last winning the title in 2017 in England.

They will open the 2025 tournament against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. The tournament is also the first global cricket competition Pakistan is hosting since the Men’s ODI World Cup in 1996. India and Australia are the two most successful sides in the Champions Trophy, having won it twice.

