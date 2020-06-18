Sports News | Tim Bresnan Leaves Yorkshire After 19 Years with Club

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 08:58 AM IST
Yorkshire [UK], June 18 (ANI): The English County Cricket Club Yorkshire on Wednesday confirmed that all-rounder Tim Bresnan has informed the club of his decision to leave with "immediate effect" to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

Bresnan, who made his first-class debut in 2003, has enjoyed an illustrious career with the White Rose and was an integral part of the back-to-back County Championship winning sides of 2014 and 2015.

The 35-year-old arguably had his finest season representing the White Rose in 2016, scooping the Club's Player of the Year Award.

In his career-to-date, Bresnan has played 199 first-class matches, taking 557 wickets and scoring 6714 runs. The all-rounder's List A statistics are equally as impressive, taking 315 wickets and scoring 3221 runs from 173 games.

Bresnan made a huge impact on the international stage as well as he was an integral part of two Ashes Series victories and played in every match of England's T20 World Cup victory in 2010.

Bresnan said it has given him 'immense pride' to represent the county.

"I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kick-start my career. Hopefully with me moving aside, the younger players will get their opportunity to kick-start their careers as well," Bresnan said in a statement.

"It has given me immense pride to represent the county for the best part of two decades. My Yorkshire cap is one of my proudest possessions. I would also like to thank the Members for their support during my time at Yorkshire," he added.

Martyn Moxon, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket said, "Everyone at the Club has huge respect for Tim for what he has achieved in his career for Yorkshire and England. He has represented the Club with huge pride and distinction for 19 years." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

