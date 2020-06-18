Moeen Ali Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the England All-Rounder

England all-rounder Moeen Ali celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday (June 18, 2020). The southpaw is one of best all-rounders going around and has played a vital role in the rise of England team post the 2015 World Cup. Ali can play anywhere in the batting order and his handy off-breaks have breached the defences of many prominent batsmen. With the England cricket team set to mark the resumption of international cricket in the forthcoming Test series against West Indies, Ali will play a vital role in maintaining his side's dominance. As the talismanic all-rounder turns a year older, let's look at some of his lesser-known facts. Nervous James Anderson Desperate to Play As England Look to Resume Cricket Activities.

Making his international debut in February 2014, Ali didn't take long in cementing his place in the side. Known for his batting prowess early in his career, his bowling skills were highlighted in Test series against India in 2014 where he took 19 wickets in five matches. There was no looking back for Ali after played as he played one sensational knock after another and guided England to many memorable triumphs. Along with succeeding in international cricket, the all-rounder also showcased his blitzes in prominent T20 tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League. Now, let's look at some lesser-known facts about the all-rounder.

1. Moeen Ali was born on June 18, 1987, in Birmingham, England.

2. The southpaw was the captain of England U19 team which reached the semi-finals of 2006 Under-19 World Cup.

3. Moeen Ali is fondly known as 'the beard that's feared' in his hometown.

4. The all-rounder made his international debut in an ODI match against West Indies on February 28, 2014.

5. Ali took a Test hat-trick against South Africa in 2017.

6. The left-handed batsman holds the record of scoring the third-fastest ODI century by an England batsman.

7. Ali was part of the England team which lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

With the emergence of Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, Ali didn't play a lot of matches in recent times. However, there's still no doubt about the fact that Ali, on his day, can torment the opposition with both bat and ball. Thus, in case, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 goes as per schedule, the all-rounder will play be critical to his side's success in the tournament.

