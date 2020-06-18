Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Here's a Look at 5 Most Memorable Performances of The English All-Rounder As He Turns 33

Born on June 18, 2020, Moeen Ali is one of the finest cricketers of contemporary times and is known as one of the best all-rounders of English Cricket team. The all-rounder has represented team England in all formats. His lethal spin bowling is marked by a strongly spun off-break and a well-concealed arm ball. Ali was named one of the Cricketers of the Year in the 2015 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack and was also a part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villers. In this article, we bring to you the top five performances of the English all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Down After Conceding 27 Runs to Moeen Ali in 16th Over of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 Match.

5/57 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2016

The English team visited Bangladesh for two-match Test series and even here Ali displayed his prowess in 2016. In the second Test, Moeen Ali once again displayed extreme character and snapped five wickets giving away 57 runs and scripted Bangladesh's collapse.

5/69 vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2017

Since Ali is an all-rounder his talent is not limited to batting alone. In this particular match, the English team played against South Africa and Ali snapped five wickets giving away 69 runs. He also adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance.

65 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018:

After the early departure of Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali alongside AB handled the fortress and played a vital role in making the team a total of 218 runs. The English cricketer scored 65 runs from 34 balls hitting two fours and six sixes.

50 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019

Moeen Ali scored 50 runs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 match which was held at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 50 runs from 32 balls and helped the team reach a total of 171 runs. However, it was MI who walked away with a win by five wickets.

5/63 vs India, The Rose Bowl, 2018

Once again, he displayed a brilliant amount of spin against India and snapped five-wicket during the Pataudi trophy in 2018 at the Rose Bowl Cheteshwar Pujara was the only man who stood tall for India. The visitors looked comfortable at one point Ali who cleaned up the middle order with some terrific deliveries.

That's all we have for now in this article. If you think we have missed out on any other good performances, feel free to contribute in the Comments section. Talking about his birthday, we wish Ali a very Happy Birthday!

