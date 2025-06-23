Prayagraj, Jun 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's S. Yuvaraj smashed the junior national record in 110m hurdles on way to winning gold in the 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships here on Monday.

On a day when seven track and field records, including two in women's section, were broken, hurdler Yuvaraj clocked a time of 13.69 seconds, improving upon the junior national record of 13.74 seconds set by Tejas Ashok Shrise in 2021.

In fact, all three medal winners in 110m hurdles eclipsed the national record, with Sandeep V. of Reliance taking home the silver (13.70 seconds) and K. Kiran of Kerala bagging the bronze (13.70 seconds).

In men's discus throw, Ujjawal Chaudhary (JSW) stamped his authority with a winning throw of 59.51m, which came in his fifth attempt, bettering his own national mark of 59.34m set in March in Mumbai.

Odisha's Astik Pradhan improved the meet record in men's 400m. His gold-winning time of 46.58 seconds was better than the meet record of 46.90 set by Bapi Hansda in 2024.

Uttar Pradesh's Shahnavaz Khan also entered his name in the record books in men's long jump.

His gold-winning jump of 7.90m was better than the previous mark of 7.70m set by S Lokesh in 2019. Tamil Nadu's Jithin R. also bettered the meet record but settled for silver (7.83m).

Nitin Gupta of Uttar Pradesh set a blistering pace to complete the men's 10km race walk in 39:46.78, bettering Amit Khatri's national record of 40:40.97 set in 2021.

Vanshika Ghanghas (NCOE, Bengaluru) and Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) also improved the meet records in their respective field events in the women's section.

Results:

Men:

400m: Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 46.58 sec (meet record, previous record 46.90 set by Bapi Hansda in 2024), Jerome Sanjay (NCOE, Bengaluru) 46.95 sec, Manish Kumar (Jharkhand) 47.46 sec.

1500m: Vivek Pal (Jharkhand) 3:51.83 sec, Shubham Yadav (UP) 3:51.87 sec, Abhinav Singh (UP) 3:52.01 sec.

110m hurdles: Yuvaraj S (TN) 13.69 seconds (national record, previous record 13.74 sec set by Tejas Ashok Shirse in 2021), Sandeep V (Reliance) 13.70 sec, Kiran K (Ker) 13.70 sec. Discus throw: Ujjawal Chaudhary (JSW) 59.51m (Chaudhary improves his own national mark of 59.34m set in March 2025), Nishchay (Hry) 55.41m, Devansh Jagga (Reliance) 54.30m.

Long jump: Shahnavaz Khan (UP) 7.90m (meet record, previous mark of 7.70m was set by S Lokesh in 2019), Jithin R (TN) 7.83m, C Tharun Vikash (NCOE, Trivandrum) 7.42m.

10km race walk: Nitin Gupta (UP) 39:46.78 (national record, previous record of 40:40.97 was set by Amit Khatri in 2021), Himanshu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 42:05.92, Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 42:21.33.

Decathlon: Jinoy Jayan (NCOE, Trivandrum) 6451 points, Mayank Kumar (Haryana) 6445 points, Jakhar Rahul (Gujarat) 6327 points.

Women:

400m: Isha Rajesh Jadhav (Mah) 54.02 sec, Dhesikha V (TN) 54.99 sec, Tamanna (Hry) 55.31 sec.

1500m: Prateeksha Yadav (UP) 4:30.20 sec, Vaishnavi Rawal (Kar) 4:33.92 sec, Muskan (Raj) 4:35.33 sec.

100m hurdles: Aerrolla Pranathi (Telangana) 14.42 sec , Shiny Gladssia (TN) 14.44 sec, Nehali Narendra Bora (Mah) 14.98 sec.

Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas (NCOE, Bengaluru) 3.90m (meet record, previous mark of 3.70m was set by V Pavithra in 2019), Nitika Anup (Madhya Pradesh) 3.70m, Chuki Birda (Rajasthan) 3.50m.

High jump: Reet Rathor (UP) 1.81m (meet record, previous mark of 1.78m was set by G Merly in 2019), Rimpal Kaur (Punjab) 1.63m, Amandeep Kaur (NCOE Bengaluru) 1.60m.

Shot put: Dona Maria Dony (Ker) 14.83m, Antima Mishra (UP) 14.49m, Anshu (Haryana) 14.31m.

10km race walk: Payal (Hry) 50:39.88, Tanya (Del) 50:59.97, Sarojani (UP) 51:34.63.

